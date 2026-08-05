DAILY DILEMMA: BODY COUNT: THE QUESTION NOBODY WANTS TO ANSWER

Source: General / Majic 102.1

Whew! We opened up the Daily Dilemma, and Houston had plenty to say.

The conversation came from David Cooley’s Fugazi podcast. He asked a panel of women one simple question. Does the man you want really care about your past aka Does body count matter?

One woman said the right man won’t judge her past. He’ll see it as the road that led her to him. The mistakes, the lessons and the growth. That sounds good, right?

Then another panelist came through and shook the whole table. He said, “A woman’s past matters just like a man’s future matters.”

Oh, he wasn’t finished either.

He claimed that once a woman’s body count reaches five or six, her chances of maintaining a long term relationship drop to around 20 percent. Now that is his claim, but you already know a statement like that was going to start some trouble.

So we brought it to Houston.

One caller said the number does matter, but people lie about their numbers every day. So unless you were standing there with a clipboard, how would you really know?

And then the Majic 102.1 Instagram poll came in. Seventy five percent of y’all said yes, body count matters.

That wasn’t close. That was a landslide.

Some people say the past shows growth. Others say the past shows patterns. Houston clearly had an opinion.

Now the question is, do you?

Check in with The Madd Hatta and the Daily Dilemma weekdays from 2pm – 7pm on Majic 102.1.