AV’s H -Town Headlines

Armored truck guard shot at suspects who sprayed him with bear spray during robbery attempt

Three Houston-area men arrested in Indiana for burglaries in Pennsylvania

Suspect arrested for providing fentanyl that led to death of Harris County teen

Source: John Keeble / Getty

Armored Truck Guard Shoots 2 Teen Suspects During Robbery Attempt

Police and the FBI are investigating an attempted armored truck robbery that left two teenage suspects wounded in southwest Houston. Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to the scene on Bellaire Boulevard near Chimney Rock. Investigators say the guard fired shots at several suspects who sprayed him with bear spray as he came out of an ACE Cash Express. Two wounded teenagers were arrested at a nearby urgent care clinic. A third suspect was picked up at a north Houston car wash, cleaning blood out of a white Mercedes. Police say the suspects didn’t get away with any money.

3 Houston-Area Men Arrested In Indiana, Accused Of Burglaries In Pennsylvania

Three Houston-area men are in custody in Indiana and accused of a series of burglaries in Pennsylvania. Acting on a tip from Pennsylvania officials, police in Greenfield, Indiana, began surveillance of an SUV with Texas plates in a local hotel parking lot. Investigators say three men drove the SUV to a Home Depot, where they bought “burglary tools.” Late Sunday night, the trio left the hotel in the SUV, then fled from police. After a brief pursuit that ended on I-70, police arrested two men from Houston and one from Humble [[ silent H ]].

Man Accused Of Giving Fentanyl To Harris County Teen Who Died Of OD

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is behind bars, accused of providing fentanyl to two teens who overdosed. Deputies started investigating Avery Williams in January. Williams reportedly gave fentanyl to a group of teenagers, leading to the death of an 18-year-old and the overdose of a 16-year-old who survived. Tomball police and Harris County deputies arrested Williams on Tuesday. Williams faces a charge of murder by fentanyl delivery.

Abbott Announces Plan To End Energy Monopolies In Certain Texas Cities

Governor Greg Abbott says he plans to bring down electricity prices for consumers by ending local energy monopolies in certain Texas cities. Abbott’s office says more than five million Texans live in cities that have only one power provider with no competition. More than 60 percent of them are served by the electric utilities of San Antonio and Austin. In a press conference on Tuesday, Abbott said the residents of Houston and Dallas have the ability to choose their electricity provider.

Boykins Youth Foundations Host Annual Back-2-School Drive Today

Boykins Youth Foundations and their community partners are hosting their annual back-to-school event today. Organizers say students can receive free school supplies, backpacks and uniforms, as well as free haircuts and hairstyles, plus free physicals and eye exams. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon at Evan E. Worthing High School on Scott Street.

Astros Top Blue Jays To Even Series

The Astros will try to make it two in a row today after topping the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Tuesday to even the series. The three-game home series concludes this afternoon. First pitch at Daikin Park is at 1:10 p.m.