2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Job Fair Coming Feb. 1

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, ASM Global, Aramark, and Safe Management are hosting a job fair for seasonal positions during the 2026 Rodeo. Part time positions include concessions, cashiers, bartenders, waitstaff, event staff, and security.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to work for AMR, ASM Global, Aramark, Safe Management, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, while applicants who are 16 years or older may apply with RCS. Candidates are encouraged to apply online before attending the Job Fair, where available positions can also be found. American Medical Response and the Rodeo’s Carnival Partner RCS will not be interviewing at the job fair. American Medical Response is currently hiring paramedics and emergency response personnel, and RCS is currently hiring carnival ride and game attendants.

Those interested in applying to American Medical Response or RCS can click the provided link to receive information about the application and interview process. Media members interested in interviewing a member of the Rodeo staff about this event should contact Marisa Saenz at msaenz@rodeohouston.com or 713 819 4773.