The Spirit Top 15 Countdown with Darlene McCoy

Darlene McCoy, is an American gospel musician, singer, songwriter, actress, and Christian R&B recording artist. She started her music career, in 2005, with the release of Fallen in Love single by EMI Gospel.

In addition McCoy is a mother, author, mentor, entrepreneur, comedian, and speaker; she has made an iconic stamp in the gospel industry from the launch of her career in music keeping us eager for more.

Darlene McCoy was introduced to the industry when she appeared on the Platinum Soundtrack of Tyler Perry’s first movie Diary of a Mad Black woman with the powerful melodic hit song “Fallen in Love” from her Self Titled debut album that earned her 2 Dove Award Nominations. She released a Single Independently in 2011 called “I Shall Live and Not Die” that quickly raced up the gospel charts and landed in the movie “Somebody’s Child’ which features Lyn Whitfield and Michael Jai White.

She has made appearances periodically on the nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show either singing the “Praise Break “ live in Studio, or giving an encouraging word for the day.