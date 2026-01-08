Diana Ross Brings “Diana in Motion” Tour to Houston

Diana Ross is bringing her legendary voice and timeless catalog to Houston with Diana in Motion, live at Smart Financial Centre on March 11. The iconic singer will take fans on a musical journey through decades of classic hits, celebrating a career that has shaped generations of soul, pop, and R&B music. Known for her elegance, powerful stage presence, and unforgettable songs, Ross promises an evening filled with nostalgia, emotion, and pure star power as she continues to captivate audiences around the world.