Happy Birthday, Gabrielle Union! Here Are 10 Times She Went Off On The Red Carpet

Gabrielle Union has managed to make it to her 47th year on earth in her 20-year-old body. The ageless beauty is currently living some of the best years of her life. After enduring years of fertility issues, Gabrielle gave birth via a surrogate in November of last year. Since then, her life has been a whirlwind as she juggles motherhood, her career, and being a wife to Dwayne Wade.
One of Gabrielle’s most fruitful business ventures is her collaboration with New York & Company. Creating a collection with the brand has allowed her to fully explore her love for fashion. The last couple of years, Gabby has been a person to watch for on the red carpet. Her style has evolved from Plain Jane to Style Diva.
Gabrielle’s style is one thing. What about that youthful glow that she flaunts so effortlessly? She made 46 look easy and if she keeps this up, 47 will be a breeze. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at the 10 times Gabrielle Union showed up and showed out on the red carpet.
1. GABRIELLE UNION AT NBC’S “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” SEASON 14 KICK-OFF, 2019Source:Getty
Marketing at it’s finest! Gabrielle Union graced the red carpet of the “America’s Got Talent” season 14 kick-off clad in a draped multi-colored dress from her New York & Company collection.
2. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE 2019 MET GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Gabrielle Union looked fierce at The 2019 Met Gala. Her drip was from head to toe!
3. GABRIELLE UNION ON THE STREETS OF NYC, 2019Source:Getty
Gabrielle Union gave effortless street style in a black and white long, flowy dress accessorized with the cutest vintage-style purse.
4. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE PREMIERE OF SPECTRUM’S ORIGINALS “L.A.’S FINEST”, 2019Source:Getty
Gabrielle Union shut it down at the premiere of Spectrum’s Originals “L.A.’s Finest” in a Cong Tri dress. This was such a good look!
5. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” SEASON 14 FINALE, 2019Source:Getty
Gabrielle Union wowed us all during the “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Finale when she wore this sparkling wrap dress.
6. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE ESPYS, 2019Source:Getty
Gabrielle Union absolutely ATE this floral puff-sleeve mini dress by Raisa & Vanessa. Legs for days!
7. GABRIELLE UNION ON THE STREETS OF NYC, 2019Source:Getty
Once again, Gabrielle strutted her stuff down the streets of New York in this red and pink cocktail dress.
8. GABRIELLE UNION AT FOX’S TEEN CHOICE, 2019Source:Getty
Gabrielle Union attended Fox’s Jenn Choice 2019 clad in a quirky Lavin maxi dress.
9. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Gabrielle Union looked radiant at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a Haute Couture Valentino gown. Flawless!
10. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE WOMEN’S CANCER RESEARCH FUND’S AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING BENEFIT GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Gabrielle Union looked incredibly classy at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala in a silver and white strapless Maticevski dress.