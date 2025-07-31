15 Celebs Who Fell From Grace Over Sexual Allegations & Convictions
1. Darren Sharper
Former NFL star Darren Sharper is currently in prison for drugging and raping numerous women in multiple states. His crimes spanned across California, Nevada, Louisiana, and Arizona, where he pleaded guilty or no contest to various charges related to sexual assault and drug distribution.
2. Actor Danny Masterson Portrait
Danny Masterson is currently serving a 30-year to life prison sentence after being convicted of raping two women in 2003. He was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape during a retrial in May 2023, after a previous trial ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on all counts.
The attacks occurred at his Hollywood Hills home during the time he was starring in the sitcom “That ‘70s Show.”
3. Jeffrey Jones
Known for his roles in movies like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Beetlejuice,” Jeffrey Jones was charged with soliciting a minor for nude photographs and possession of child pornography.
He eventually entered a plea of no contest to the charge of soliciting a minor, and the possession of child pornography charge was dropped.
Jones was sentenced to:
- Five years of probation.
- One year of psychological counseling.
- Two years of drug and alcohol abuse counseling
4. Cash Out
Cash Out was convicted on multiple charges including rape, sex trafficking, and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act violations. He was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 70 years.
5. Kaalan Walker
Kaalan Walker, who starred in the “Superfly” remake, convicted and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.
Walker was found guilty of:
- Three counts of forcible rape
- One count of assault to commit oral copulation
- Two counts of statutory rape
- Two counts of rape by intoxication
6. Stephen Collins
7. Sean “Diddy” Combs
Following his federal trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty on two counts related to transportation to engage in prostitution. The jury found Combs guilty of transporting Cassie, and another woman to engage in prostitution.
8. Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey has faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct, resulting in investigations, lawsuits, and criminal proceedings. He was found not liable in the civil case brought by Anthony Rapp and acquitted of all criminal charges. Many accusations remain, some of which did not result in criminal charges. Spacey has denied the accusations against him
9. Mystikal
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is currently in prison in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, awaiting trial on several charges stemming from an alleged incident in July 2022. This isn’t his first time having trouble with the law, but this go round he’s got quite the laundry list of charges:
- First-degree rape
- Domestic abuse battery by strangulation
- False imprisonment
- Simple robbery
- Simple criminal damage to property
- Possession of heroin
- Illegal possession of Xanax
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
If convicted of first-degree rape in the current case, he faces a mandatory life sentence under Louisiana law.
10. The Jury Deliberates In The Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Retrial
Weinstein was initially sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape, forced oral copulation, and third-degree sexual misconduct. His conviction was overturned in 2024, and he is currently undergoing a retrial. Weinstein was found guilty of one count of criminal sexual act on June 11, 2025, and a mistrial was declared on another rape charge.
11. Micheal Ward
12. Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer’s downfall was a direct result of the credible and serious allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him, which violated NBC’s company standards and led to his termination.
13. Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault, harassment, and sexual abuse. His criminal conviction related to one of these accusations was overturned, but civil lawsuits have continued to be filed and Cosby has been found liable in some cases. He maintains his innocence.
14. R Kelly
In 2021, a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, convicted R. Kelly of nine counts related to racketeering and violating the Mann Act.
- Racketeering: This involved leading a criminal enterprise that engaged in acts of bribery, kidnapping, and forced labor.
- Mann Act violations: These charges related to the coercion and transportation of women and girls across state lines for illegal sexual activity.
15. Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and prominent media personality, recently exited ESPN following the settlement of a $50 million sexual assault and battery lawsuit filed against him by a former girlfriend.
