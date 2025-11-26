It’s hard to believe that 2025 is quickly coming to a close, but reality has officially set in. Thanksgiving is a few days away, and the holiday shines a light on more than family and good food—Black Friday. Yes, one of the biggest shopping days of the year is on the horizon, and folks are ready to take advantage.

While some folks focus on electronics, here at HelloBeautiful, we’re all about getting the most out of the beauty department. Various brands and online retailers are coming in major clutch to give beauty lovers plenty to be thankful for. In fact, many brands are upping the savings ante with sales that last before, during, and well after the holiday season. From haircare, skincare, grooming, makeup, tools, and more, the deals are endless.

With that in mind, Black Friday serves as the perfect time to spoil yourself and the beauty lovers in your circle. If you’re ready to boost your hair growth, we’ve locked down some products to help you achieve those inches. Ready to add more hydration to your body routine? We have a brand that’ll suit your needs. Looking to replace a few beauty tools? There are plenty of options to choose from.

Between the mass emails and text messages, navigating the Black Friday beauty hysteria can be overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve stepped in to help you grab what you need, all without compromising your wallet. It’s time to stretch your fingers, secure your Wi-Fi connection, grab your favorite credit card, and prepare to shop ‘til you drop. Here are 12 of the best Black Friday beauty deals from haircare to skincare to explore.

Happy Holidays, and of course, Happy Shopping!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

12 Black Friday Beauty Deals That Will Tickle Your Fancy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com