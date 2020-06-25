Rock Black Music: Bootsy Collins

News
| 06.25.20
Dismiss
Bootsy Collins
HomeNews

Rock Black Music: Bootsy Collins

Posted 23 hours ago


WE WANT BOOTSY!

William “Bootsy” Collins and his older brother Phelps “Catfish” Collins and others formed a funk band, The Pacemakers but little did he know the impact he was about to make on music. In March 1970 most James Brown‘s band quit over a pay dispute. Bootsy and company were hired as Brown’s backing band and they became known as The J.B.’s. While only with Brown for less than a year, they helped created the classic jams “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine”, “Super Bad” and “Talkin’ Loud and Sayin’ Nothing.”

And it wouldn’t be the only Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Collins would be connected to. In 1972 he would join Funkadelic. When you hear the funky bass, you hear Bootsy.

Rock Black Music: Bootsy Collins  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

BMM 2016
4 items
Rock Black Music: Bootsy Collins
06.25.20
8 items
The Best Of Patti Labelle For Black Music…
06.24.20
Boyz II Men Trivia! [CLICK HERE]
06.20.20
5 items
Black Music Month: Ginuwine’s Top 10 Biggest Hits…
06.16.20
The Great Debates: Best Song of Decade
06.15.20
QUIZ: Can You Finish The Lyrics To Your…
06.10.20
Jill Scott This Or That: Which Album MUST…
06.09.20
The Great Debates: Best Live Show or Performance
06.08.20
The Great Debates: Best Album of Decade
06.08.20
John P. Kee Top 10 Fan Favorites &…
06.04.20
Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We Need…
06.03.20
10 items
10 Teddy Pendergrass Songs That Taught Us How…
06.03.20
How Well Do You Know Babyface? Take Our…
06.03.20
7 Little Richard Songs That Lead The Way…
06.03.20
Great Debates: Best Local Singer
The Great Debates: Best Houston Singer [Write-In]
06.03.20
Great Debates: Best R&B Singer
The Great Debates: Best Solo R&B Singer
06.03.20
Photos
Close