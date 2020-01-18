CLOSE
Here Are The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week 1/13/20

Posted 23 hours ago

It’s a new year and celebs aren’t slowing down on showing us their style. A lot when on this week from The Bad Boys 2 Premiere to celebs like Kandi going on the Tamron Hall Show or Yara Shahidi walking through New York City repping Ivy Park x Adidas. We rounded up our favorite fashion moments from the week. Sit back and get ready to click your way through some serious style inspo! Share with us which looks are your favorite.

1. KAT GRAHAM

KAT GRAHAM Source:Getty

Kat Graham gave us a sultry and sexy look for the Bad Boys 2 Premiere.

2. KAT GRAHAM

KAT GRAHAM Source:Getty

She’s wearing Ulyana Sergeenko Fall 2019 Couture.

3. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

Storm Reid attends Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Loving this straight hair on the Euphoria star.

4. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

The Euphoria actress served us a ‘Beetlejuice’ moment in Balmain.

5. ROBIN ROBERTS

ROBIN ROBERTS Source:Getty

Robin Roberts produced and presented her Lifetime movie Robin Robers Presents “Stolen By My Mother, The Kamiyah Mobley Story”.

6. ROBIN ROBERTS

ROBIN ROBERTS Source:Getty

In David Koma London.

7. KANDI

Kandi at the Tamron Hall Show. Wearing Area.

8. YARA SHAHIDI

Yara Shahidi wears Ivy Park x Adidas while out and about in NYC.

9. NIECY NASH

Niecy Nash gives us a pretty in pink moment before going on Good Morning America.

10. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Okay, so technically this is a look from the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards (and that was a Sunday), but it was so fire we had to include it!

11. SELENA GOMEZ

SELENA GOMEZ Source:Getty

Selena Gomez is promoting her new album and looked so beautiful on Jimmy Fallon! She’s wearing Miu Miu.

