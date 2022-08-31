Dr. Dre And Diddy Link Up In The Studio, See Photos Of Epic Session

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The East vs. West beef is long over and now that it’s been all love between the two coasts. Dr. Dre and Sean “Diddy” Combs have at last linked up in the studio together and we have the pics to prove it.

Recently the two Hip-Hop icons linked up for a studio session as Dr. Dre works with Snoop Dogg on their new album. Reportedly, Dre helped walk Diddy through his vocals for the upcoming project. Taking to Instagram to reveal that he was indeed working with The Chronic icon, P. Diddy expressed his love and gratitude for having the opportunity to work with Dr. Dre and wrote as much in the caption.

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

Too bad this didn’t happen in ’95 or ’96. Just sayin.’

Still, it’s dope to see two legends like this getting together for another icon’s project. Gotta love how they’re officially on their grown man ish. Who knows, maybe they’ll come to an agreement on a Verzuz battle in the future. You never know.

Check out more photo from the epic recording session in the gallery.

