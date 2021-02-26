10 Times Erykah Badu Displayed Her Unicorn Powers Through Fashion

I’m not sure I’ve met anyone who hasn’t been hypnotized by Erykah Badu’s alluring personality. She stepped on the scene 27 years ago with a neo soul vibe that captivated Black folks everywhere and she’s had us hooked ever since. Although Badu hasn’t released an album in recent years, she’s kept us under her spell with her eccentric style, hilarious sense of humor, and jovial spirit.
If you think Badu’s spell isn’t strong, ask any of her ex lovers. Common once told People Magazine that it was hard to eat after their break up. He referred to it as a love, “where you’re just open and floating.”
That Badu spell is strong, homie. To put things deeper into perspective, she has continuously sold out of an incense she created that smells like her vagina. Sold out. You can now walk into someone’s home and smell Erykah Badu’s lady parts.
She is the unicorn we didn’t know we needed.
Today (2/26) Badu turns 50. She is proof that age ain’t nothin’ but a number. Her youthful spirit is light as a feather and she continues to encourage us all to live our most authentic selves, unapologetically. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Erykah Badu showed off her unicorn vibes.
1. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 72ND ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty
Back in 2000, this look was very typical of Erykah Badu. She was known for her elaborate head wraps, minimal makeup, and Afrocentric garments.
Badu’s earthy vibe came during a time where women were making bold fashion choices, which included micro mini skirts, midriff tops, and extremely low-cut jeans. Through her look, we learned the many layers of sexiness.
2. ERYKAH BADU AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
In 2017 Erykah Badu hosted the Soul Train Music Awards. She wore an over-the-top white ensemble by Thom Browne’s Spring 2018 collection.
Badu was no stranger to rocking Avant Garde fashion on the red carpet. If you ever thought you’d see the day she’d wear a simple ball gown, think again. Her style is about pushing boundaries and making bold statements.
3. ERYKAH BADU AT 8TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2017Source:Getty
Erykah Badu showed us contrast from her Soul Train Music Awards look. The singer attended the 8th Annual Essence Black Women In Music Event clad in an Ashi Studio Fall 2016 Couture gown.
The long, extravagant dress was partnered with a matching top hat that added that Badu flare.
4. ERYKAH BADU AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Erykah Badu attended The Fashion Awards in a snakeskin dress with fur detailing. Her hair was the focal point of the entire look.
Most people think of Badu as a flower child, but she is far beyond that. The artist uses lots of African, spiritual references in her style of dress. From hair to accessories, Badu is known for paying homage to her culture through fashion.
5. ERYKAH BADU AT THE BET SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Erykah Badu attended the 2018 Soul Train Awards clad in an American Indian style ensemble partnered with a very interesting mouth accessory.
Badu went through a phase where big top hats were a big part of her look. No matter the shape or color, she would accessorize her ensembles with large hats and even larger statement-making jewelry.
6. ERYKAH BADU AT THE “WHAT MEN WANT” PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty
Erykah Badu went to the premiere of Paramount Pictures and BET Films’ “What Men Want” in an oversized hat, a red patterned coat, and Y/Project boots.
One of Badu’s many style phases included extra big hair. She was never one to go for a typical Eurocentric weave. Thick, kinky hair was usually her go-to.
7. ERYKAH BADU AT OYAFESTIVALEN, 2019Source:Getty
Do you know anyone else that can rock bottle caps in their hair? Erykah Badu performed on stage at The Oyafestivalen with a head full of colorful caps.
This retro look can’t be pulled off by just anyone. Badu gave this look her usual flare and it worked.
8. ERYKAH BADU AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2019Source:Getty
Erykah Badu took face jewelry to another level at the Black Girls Rock event. Did you expect anything different? With jewelry dripping from her head, to her nose, to her lips, neck and finger tips, the singer took accessorizing to the next level.
9. ERYKAH BADU AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2019Source:Getty
OG flower child Erykah Badu attended the Black Girls Rock event with her hair dressed in a gorgeous bed of pink roses.
The singer dressed in a nude, oversized textured dress. I’m obsessed with Badu’s love for going against the grain when it comes to fashion. She hasn’t been one to compromise her eclectic style for the red carpet.
10. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Erykah Badu walked with Dave Chapelle at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards dressed in an large, black, fur top hat, bold pink eye shadow, and beautiful jewels around her neck.