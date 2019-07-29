Baby Shower Goals: Keyshia Cole Celebrated Her Baby Boy On A Yacht In A Bump-Baring Crop Top [PHOTOS]

celebrated the impending arrival of their child over the weekend, and based on the countdown she’s doing, baby Hale could be on the way sooner than we think.

The 37-year-old singer celebrated her bundle of joy with an elaborate shower on a yacht with family and friends on Saturday in Marina Del Ray, Calif. The color scheme was blue and white to acknowledge that they are indeed having a boy. There were blue and white flower walls, blue and white balloons and even blue and white parasols. Cole wore a frilly white crop top and skirt with train as well as a floral headband. She let her stomach sit out as it was covered in tulle.

“THREE DAYS TO GO!!!” she wrote about the shower on Instagram. “#1 I’m so happy I got a chance to film this process and #2 to have been able to bring it back home to BET!! Where it all started!!!”

Those present included Cole’s stepparents, her son DJ, longtime friends as well as industry buddies and Love and Hip Hop Hollywood cast members Zell (who is her stylist) and Paris Phillips, as well as popular Instagram personality Kwaylon Rogers, aka “Blame It on Kway.”

Ahead of the boat party, it seems Cole and Hale hosted family for a pre-shower party. She wore a similar floral headband, but sported denim overall shorts with a crop top that had full sleeves. That party featured her mom Frankie Lons, who happily bust a move with Hale and her daughter. As previously mentioned, the festivities, particularly the baby shower, were filmed by BET for Cole’s upcoming baby special. The star announced back in May that she was expecting her first child with Hale. This will be her second child overall, and second boy, as she has son Daniel Gibson, Jr. with her ex, Daniel “Booby” Gibson. Check out more photos of a glowing Keyshia Cole and friends and family at her shower below!

