Step Rideau, Keith Frank Set The Stage At Live After Five [PHOTOS]

On a more than humid Friday night in August, Majic 102.1 will bring you the party and our sister station 97.9 The Box will bring the jams.

Live After 5 returned for its second show of 2019 with an all-zydeco lineup featuring none other than Step Rideau & The Zydeco Outlaws and Keith Frank but that wasn’t all! The Step Sistas kicked everything off getting everyone fit and working up a good sweat, GT Mayne got on the wheels of steel along with the Hutson Percussion and more!

RELATED: Live After 5 July 2019 Recap [VIDEO]

We’ve got one more date for everyone in September so don’t miss the third Friday in September for Live After 5 from Avenida Houston located in Downtown by the George R. Brown Convention Center!