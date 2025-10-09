Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

R&B music has long been the heartbeat of Black culture and a cornerstone of American music, shaping the sound of generations through its emotion, soul, and storytelling. From the gospel-inspired melodies of the early pioneers to the smooth grooves that defined the ‘80s and ‘90s, R&B has always been more than just a genre — it’s a reflection of love, struggle, joy, and resilience. Its influence can be felt across every corner of modern music, from hip-hop to pop, proving that rhythm and blues continues to set the tone for creativity and connection around the world.

As we celebrate the power of R&B, we also honor the legends who are no longer with us but whose voices will echo forever. Their timeless music not only defined eras but also paved the way for today’s artists to express themselves freely and authentically. These trailblazers gave the world more than hits — they gave us memories, inspiration, and the blueprint for soulful excellence that will live on for generations to come.

Scroll below for a look back at voices we lost in 2025.

1. Angie Stone Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Angie Stone was killed in an auto accident Saturday morning (March 1) at the age of 63. Her daughter, Diamond, confirmed the news on social media, simply saying “My Mommy is gone.” The singer’s rep, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed to TMZ that the singer was killed on her way home from a show in Montgomery, Alabama.

2. Roberta Flack Born in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Flack’s musical talent was evident from a young age. She began studying piano at 9 and later earned a full scholarship to Howard University at just 15, becoming one of its youngest students. Her career soared when Clint Eastwood featured her rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” in his 1971 film Play Misty for Me. The emotional ballad became a chart-topping hit and earned her the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1973.

3. D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! Born in Oakland, CA on February 14, 1961, Wiggins formed the band with brother Raphael Saadiq and cousin Timothy Riley in the late 1980s. The band released their debut album, Who?, in 1988. The album’s first single, “Little Walter,” hit #1 on the R&B charts, and the album peaked at #69 on the Billboard 200. The follow-up, 1990’s The Revival, saw the band incorporate more live instrumentation and more elements of classic soul music. The album was a commercial success, peaking at #34 on the Billboard 200 and going platinum. The album spawned several #1 hits on the R&B charts, including the Top 10 pop hit “Feels Good,” “It Never Rains (In Southern California), and “Whatever You Want.”

4. Robbie Pardlo of City High Robbie Pardlo, a former member of the R&B and hip-hop group City High, has passed away at the age of 46. The singer, known for his soulful voice and heartfelt performances,

5. Sly Stone Sly Stone, iconic frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, has passed away at 82. A musical pioneer, Sly Stone redefined genres like funk, soul, R&B, and rock, leaving an indelible mark on music history.

6. Wayne Lewis of Atlantic Starr

7. Eddie “Supa” Lewis The music community is mourning the loss of Eddie Lewis, better known as Supa, the frontman of the pioneering 90s house group Aly-Us. Supa’s name became synonymous with “Follow Me,” a defining anthem of the house music genre. His soulful, heartfelt vocal performance transformed the track into a symbol of unity and connection, resonating on dance floors worldwide. Emerging from New Jersey’s vibrant underground house scene, Aly-Us and their iconic hit struck a chord with listeners, inspiring a sense of collective joy and hope. “Follow Me” wasn’t just a song—it was an invitation to come together, a celebration of belonging that transcended barriers. Decades on, it has retained its relevance, embraced anew by younger generations who have discovered its magic. The track now thrives in diverse settings, from classic club playlists to modern trail-ride music collections.

8. Gwen McCrae Gwen McCrae, legendary soul and disco singer, known for her 1975 hit “Rockin’ Chair,”, passed away at 81.

9. Jerry “Iceman” Butler Jerry initially gained fame as the lead singer of the R&B group The Impressions, a groundbreaking act that included iconic names like Curtis Mayfield. Together, they created influential tracks such as 1958’s “For Your Precious Love,” which Butler co-wrote and which became their defining hit.

10. Mama Mosie Burks The gospel music community is mourning the loss of Mama Mosie Burks, a legendary figure in gospel music, who passed away at the age of 92. Known for her powerful voice and unwavering faith, Burks was a cornerstone of the Mississippi Mass Choir, leaving an indelible mark on the genre. Burks’ career with the Mississippi Mass Choir was nothing short of extraordinary. Her soulful renditions of gospel classics like “They Got the Word” and “I’m Not Tired Yet” became anthems of hope and inspiration. Her commanding voice and heartfelt performances helped define the choir’s signature sound, earning them global recognition.

11. Walter Scott of The Whispers Walter Scott, co-founder of the legendary R&B group The Whispers, has passed away at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Known for their smooth harmonies and timeless hits, The Whispers became a cornerstone of soul music, touching millions of fans worldwide. Formed in Los Angeles in the early 1960s, The Whispers included Walter and his twin brother Wallace “Scotty” Scott, alongside Nicholas Caldwell and Gordy Harmon.

12. Cavin Yarbrough of Yarbrough & Peoples Cavin Yarbrough, one-half of the legendary R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, has passed away at the age of 72 due to complications from heart disease. His wife and musical partner, Alisa Peoples, shared the heartbreaking news, calling him her “guardian angel.” The duo, best known for their 1981 hit “Don’t Stop The Music,” left an indelible mark on the 1980s music scene. Their unique blend of soulful vocals and funky beats produced other hits like “Heartbeats” and “I Wouldn’t Lie.” Cavin and Alisa’s journey began in Dallas as childhood friends, evolving into a lifelong partnership in music and love.

13. Norman Hutchins Hutchins began his gospel music career in 1992, but his major breakthrough came with his 1999 album, Nobody But You. Subsequent albums like Battlefield and Spontaneous Praise, Vol. 1 showcased his ability to seamlessly blend traditional gospel with contemporary influences. Such dedication earned him widespread acclaim, including Dove Award and Grammy nominations, and solidified his role as a leading voice in gospel music. Beyond music, Hutchins co-founded Frontline Ministries in Dover, Delaware, guiding others in their spiritual journeys. His songs, including “Jesus I Love You,” remain anthems of hope and salvation.

14. John Edwards of The Spinners John Edwards, the former lead singer of The Spinners, passed away at 80, marking the end of an era for one of R&B’s most beloved vocal groups. Edwards, who joined The Spinners in 1977, brought his powerful voice and unique style to the group during their second wave of success. Stepping in after Philippe Wynne’s departure, Edwards made an indelible mark with hits like “Working My Way Back to You” and “Cupid,” showcasing his incredible range and soulful tones.

15. Eddie Fluellen of Switch The music world and fans of soulful funk are mourning the loss of Eddie Fluellen, a key member of the beloved 1970s group Switch. Known for their smooth harmonies, infectious grooves, and pioneering musicianship, Switch was a force on the Motown scene, and Eddie’s contributions as keyboardist and co-founder will forever resonate in the fabric of R&B history. Eddie’s passing was announced by fellow Switch member Jody Sims, who honored his friend and bandmate with heartfelt words. “Eddie was one of those rare souls,” Sims shared on social media, “incredibly talented in music, but even more impressive in the way he lived: genuine, humble, and full of heart.”

16. Roy Ayers Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz vibraphonist celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to jazz-funk and neo-soul, passed away on March 4, 2025, in New York City at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

17. Harry Elston of The Friends Of Distinction Harry Elston, founder of the Friends of Distinction and the voice behind iconic hits like “Grazing in the Grass” and “Going in Circles,” has passed away at 86. Elston formed the group in 1968, delivering a unique blend of pop and soul with unforgettable harmonies. Their music, including hits like “Love or Let Me Be Lonely,” graced the charts in the late 60s and early 70s. Managed by NFL star Jim Brown, the group became a vital part of the California soul sound. Elston’s influence extended beyond his vibrant musical career, earning admiration for his kindness, optimism, and lasting legacy in soul music.

18. Brenton Wood Born Alfred Jesse Smith in Shreveport, Louisiana, Wood’s family relocated to California, where his artistic talents blossomed. Drawing inspiration from legends like Sam Cooke, his unique blend of soulful vocals, piano-driven instrumentation, and playful lyrics brought a fresh vibrancy to the R&B genre. His work captured universal experiences of love, heartbreak, and connection, resonating deeply with listeners.

19. Chris Jasper Chris Jasper, who played a key role in the Isley Brothers’ success in the 70s and 80s, passed away on Feb. 23 from cancer at age 73.

20. Sam Moore Born in Miami, Florida, in October 1935, Moore grew up immersed in gospel music, singing in church choirs before his path led him to rhythm and blues. His life changed in the early 1960s when he met Dave Prater at a Miami nightclub. Together, they formed Sam & Dave, and the pair quickly became a driving force in soul music. Signed to the legendary Stax Records, their partnership with the songwriting team of Isaac Hayes and David Porter resulted in some of the genre’s most enduring classics.

21. Ike Turner, Jr Source:Getty Ike Jr. played a pivotal role in managing Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studio founded by his father. Over the years, he became a highly sought-after sound engineer and musician. His contributions to the music industry were recognized in 2007 when he won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album for his work on his father’s album, Risin’ With The Blues.