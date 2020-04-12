CLOSE
Barack Obama
Remember When The Obamas Were In The White House On Easter? Yeah, We Do Too.

Posted April 12, 2020

President Obama Hosts White House Easter Egg Roll

Source: Pool / Getty


As many of us know, today is Easter,  the glorious day that Jesus rose from the dead.

PRAISE!

While this is a day that sadly because of the coronavirus crisis, people will have to worship at home with their families, or even alone, we wanted to share some goodness, something that makes us at HelloBeautiful feel warm and fuzzy inside.

The Obamas.

But most specifically, them at Easter. During those 8 years, the first Black First Family made this glorious holy day such an amazing and day. From their annual Easter Egg roll to going to church to leading a prayer breakfast, there was always so much joy, great fashion (thanks Michelle) and a feeling of kindness and positivity. Something the family that currently occupies the White House just isn’t capable of giving.

So to celebrate them and to reminisce about when the world felt a little better and more kind, here are 30 of our favorite Easter pics of Barack, Michelle, Sasha, Malia and dem dogs, living their best life, spreading joy and reminding us what this holiday means.

Enjoy!

1. President Barack Obama and Family

President Barack Obama and Family Source:WENN

This is what a family picture should look like! Happy Easter!

Obama in White House Easter Egg RollObama in White House Easter Egg Roll

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

2. Are You Ready To Have Fun?

Are You Ready To Have Fun? Source:Getty

3. Obama Reading To The Children

Obama Reading To The Children Source:Getty

He really did know how to make a book come to life. 

4. Hello First Fam!

Hello First Fam! Source:Getty

5. Malia Is Too Cool For School

Malia Is Too Cool For School Source:WENN

6. Come Through Queen

Come Through Queen Source:Getty

Michelle’s Easter fashion has always been fresh, crisp and colorful. 

7. Gimme A Hug!

Gimme A Hug! Source:WENN

There has never been a child that didn’t love this man!

8. Greeting The Crowd

Greeting The Crowd Source:WENN

9. The Obamas And Dem Dogs

The Obamas And Dem Dogs Source:WENN

10. C’mon!

C'mon! Source:Getty

Michelle was always one to encourage young people to get up and move. 

11. Get it Lil Man!

Get it Lil Man! Source:Getty

That egg roll is not a game. 

12. Obama and Shaq

Obama and Shaq Source:Getty

13. Hello Ma’am?

Hello Ma'am? Source:Getty

For his first Easter in 2009, look how dark his hair was! 

14. All Smiles!

All Smiles! Source:Getty

15. The First Fam

The First Fam Source:Getty

Now, this is what you call a throwback!

16. Malia, Just Chillin

Malia, Just Chillin Source:Getty

17. Michelle, Sasha and the Easter Bunny

Michelle, Sasha and the Easter Bunny Source:Getty

Man, look how tiny Sasha was back then!

18. Obama on The Tennis Court

Obama on The Tennis Court Source:Getty

He always knew how to have fun!

19. Sasha Is Over It!

Sasha Is Over It! Source:Getty

Listen sis, we get it. 

20. Obama and the girls

Obama and the girls Source:Getty

Man, they got tall!

21. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty

So fly!

22. Former President Obama With His Mother-In-Law

Former President Obama With His Mother-In-Law Source:Getty

Always such a good son-in-law. 

23. Malia Fixing Her Mama’s Hair

Malia Fixing Her Mama's Hair Source:Getty

Adorable!

24. Michelle and Skai Jackson

Michelle and Skai Jackson Source:Getty

25. Dem Dogs

Dem Dogs Source:Getty

Bo and Sunny wondering everyone is going home. 

26. Bunny Ears!

Bunny Ears! Source:Getty

27.

Source:Getty

28. That Tan Suit!!!

That Tan Suit!!! Source:Getty

Despite his haters saying this tan suit wasn’t presidential, this is peak Black church attire. 

29. Sunday Best!

Sunday Best! Source:Getty

30. Ok, Sasha!

Ok, Sasha! Source:Getty
