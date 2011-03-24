CLOSE
Charlie Wilson Remembers Rivalry With Roger Troutman, Making “Computer Love”

Some of the best songs are not born of one mind, but instead result from the collaboration of great artists. In 1984 Zapp And Roger’s “Computer Love” was a top 10 Billboard hit featuring Charlie Wilson and Shirley Murdock. In this interview for TheUrbandaily.com Uncle Charlie tells the hilarious story of Roger  coming to his room one night with the idea for a song, their ideas for a video and how it almost didn’t get released.

We had problems with the label when they found out I was singing with Roger…they said it wasn’t going to be a hit…” –-Charlie Wilson

