Here Are The 10 Most Stolen Cars in Texas

Source: Virojt Changyencham / Getty

Vehicle theft remains a major concern across Texas, and newly released data from the Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority shows which vehicles criminals targeted most during April 2026. The report reveals that pickup trucks and several popular sedans accounted for many of the thefts reported across the state, with Houston once again ranking as the top city in Texas with a population over 250,000 for vehicle thefts.

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Officials say vehicle theft is often connected to larger criminal enterprises that extend far beyond simply stealing a car. Stolen vehicles can be used in other crimes, dismantled and sold for parts, shipped overseas, or resold using fraudulent paperwork. As a result, law enforcement agencies continue to prioritize vehicle theft investigations throughout Texas.

Criminals are typically not targeting exotic luxury vehicles. Instead, they focus on common models that blend in easily and have a strong demand for replacement parts. Older vehicles and those equipped with traditional key-start systems rather than newer anti-theft technology are often considered easier targets.

According to the Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority, these were the 10 most stolen vehicles in Texas during April 2026:

1. Chevrolet Pickups

Chevrolet pickup trucks topped the statewide list. Their popularity, high resale value, and strong demand for replacement parts make them attractive targets for organized theft rings.

2. GMC Pickups

GMC trucks ranked second in the state. Like Chevrolet pickups, they are common across Texas and can be quickly resold or stripped for valuable parts.

3. Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra continues to appear on theft lists nationwide. Certain older model years have been targeted due to security vulnerabilities that make them easier to steal.

4. Ford F-250

One of the most popular heavy-duty trucks in Texas, the Ford F-250 remains a favorite target because of its value and widespread use among businesses and consumers.

5. Hyundai Sonata

The Hyundai Sonata was another frequently stolen sedan. Law enforcement agencies across the country have reported elevated theft rates involving several model years.

6. Ford F-150

America’s best-selling pickup truck continues to be a prime target due to its popularity and abundance on Texas roads.

7. Chevrolet Tahoe

The full-size SUV is highly sought after because of its resale value and strong demand for replacement parts.

8. Kia Optima

Like some Hyundai models, certain Kia vehicles have experienced increased theft rates in recent years because of security issues affecting older versions.

9. Dodge Challenger

The iconic muscle car’s popularity and performance reputation make it appealing to thieves looking for vehicles that can be resold quickly.

10. Nissan Altima

One of the most common sedans in America, the Nissan Altima remains a frequent target because it blends in easily and has a large market for replacement parts.

Source: General / Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention

The report also found that Houston ranked as the top city in Texas with a population greater than 250,000 for vehicle thefts. Among cities with fewer than 250,000 residents, Garland recorded the highest vehicle theft rate.

Authorities say the rankings serve as a reminder that vehicle theft remains an ongoing issue throughout the state, particularly in large metropolitan areas where thieves can more easily move stolen vehicles without attracting attention.

How Drivers Can Protect Their Vehicles

Law enforcement officials recommend parking in well-lit areas, locking doors, removing valuables from plain sight, and using steering wheel locks or other anti-theft devices. Vehicle owners should also keep software and security systems updated when available and consider installing GPS tracking technology.

While no vehicle is completely theft-proof, experts say taking a few simple precautions can significantly reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim.

Here Are The 10 Most Stolen Cars in Texas was originally published on theboxhouston.com