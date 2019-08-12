Majic Under The Stars 2019 Lineup: Maze feat. Frankie Beverly, Kem, Keith Sweat & The Dana Jackson Band

Majic Under The Stars wowed in 2018 with performances by Patti LaBelle, Midnight Star, Regina Belle, and the SOS Band! And in true MUTS fashion, we’re returning bigger than ever!

The fall concert extravaganza is back for 2019 in the Woodlands and for the first time ever, Majic Under The Stars welcomes the one, the only Maze featuring Frankie Beverly! For one night only you can catch the iconic Maze alongside the likes of Kem, New Jack hitmaker Keith Sweat and Houston’s only singing DJ, Dana Jackson!

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, August 16 at 10 a.m.! Don’t miss it and save the date of October 5th and catch a little Majic in The Woodlands!

