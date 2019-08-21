Live After 5 – August 2019 Recap [VIDEO]

With one Live After 5 in the books with the likes of Nooney and the Zydeco Floaters, Jeter Jones, Adrian Bagher and New Cupid, the Majic fam turned it up a notch for our August edition at Avenida Houston! Keith Frank and Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws made sure that everyone went home singing, dancing and smiling with their authentic brand of zydeco.

We even added our sister station 97.9 The Box to the fray as GT Mayne and Kiotti helped hype up the night while we had steppers, contests, games, and fun to be had for everyone. Think part carnival, part concert, all fun. We look forward to catching you next month in September!

Shot & Edited by Javeon Butler.

