Eddie Murphy To Guest Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ In December

For the first time in over 35 years, Eddie Murphy is returning to host Saturday Night Live.

The comedian is set to host the program on December 21st, his first time hosting since 1984. Murphy last appeared on the program in 2015 as part of the show’s 40th-anniversary special.

Murphy is setting up for a major 2019 and more. He’s already piecing together Coming 2 America, the sequel to his 1988 comedy with an all-star cast, a return to stand up comedy as well as his upcoming starring role in the Rudy Ray Moore biopic.

