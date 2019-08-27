Bobby Brown Denies Sister’s Claim That He Was Hit By A Car

Over the weekend, Bobby Brown‘s sister Leolah Brown Muhammad claimed in a Facebook post that the “Don’t Be Cruel” singer was intentionally hit by a speeding car and that he was in bad shape, that both of his legs were seriously injured but failed to give any particular evidence as to where the incident happened. The news alarmed fans who then proceeded to wish for Bobby to make a speedy recovery.

Well, Bobby had to come forward and tell the world — he definitely was not hit by a car and is just fine.

His lawyer, Christopher Brown released a statement to inform the public that his client was “safe and sound” and that the incident never happened.

“There are reports circulating that Bobby Brown was hit by a car over the weekend and substantially injured both his legs,” the statement from Brown’s attorney said. “The reports are false and Bobby Brown was in Los Angeles enjoying time with his family this weekend,” the statement from the attorney read.

He added, “Mr. Brown was not struck by a vehicle over the weekend and statements from Leolah Brown to the contrary are fake news.”

Well that is good to know!

