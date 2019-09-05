Dallas Police Preparing As If Amber Guyger Will Be Acquitted For Killing Botham Jean

Jury selection begins tomorrow (Sept. 6) in the murder trial of ex-Dallas cop Amber Guyger. Guyger is accused of shooting and killing Botham Jean after she illegally entered his apartment last September.

Dallas Police have reportedly received orders that make it seem that leadership was expecting the former cop to be acquitted of her most serious charges. According to WFAA, no officers will be given any additional time off until the trial ends and the ABC affiliate also reported that detectives were told to have “uniforms, gas masks, helmets and other gear ready.”

“The move is to make sure the city has enough resources to protect it,” Terrance Hopkins, president of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, told WFAA. The words give way to the belief that if Guyger is acquitted, there may be a potential riot in the city.

The orders came days before a court ruling that “people who seem extremely pro-police or highly sympathetic to the causes of groups such as Black Lives Matter” would not be selected as potential jurors in the murder case.

Last month, Guyger’s defense attorneys and the prosecution agreed not to make reference to her employment status during the trial. It leaves to question whether that means courts won’t mention that Guyger was off-duty when she shot and killed Jean, 26, on September 6, 2018, or that she was an employee of the Dallas Police Department before she was fired or both.

RELATED: Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair Jury Can Still Be Selected In Dallas

RELATED: ‘I’m F*cked!’: Amber Guyger’s Frantic 911 Call Leaks Ahead Of Her Murder Trial

RELATED: Meet Tammy Kemp, The Black Judge Assigned To Amber Guyger Murder Trial For Killing Botham Jean

Also On Majic 102.1: