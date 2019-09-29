Texas Colleges Teach Students Financial Literacy

According to a 2018 study by RTI International and the RAND Corp, many students know very little about financial wellness or how to budget. And in Texas, 55 percent of college students graduate with debt.

Texas students hold an average of $27,000 in debt — nearly a 3 percent increase since 2016, and student debt nationwide has now reached $1.5 trillion, Federal Reserve Bank of New York data shows.

To address this trend, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has incorporated financial literacy into its “GenTX Initiative” to prepare students, especially high school seniors, to make better financial decisions.

Five Texas universities, including Sam Houston State, Texas Tech University, University of North Texas, Texas State University and the University of Houston, have been ranked among the nation’s colleges as having top financial literacy programs. The Houston Chronicle has the complete story. Read more:

Also On Majic 102.1: