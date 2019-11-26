Loss is something that we all experience but rarely discuss. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with actress, singer and author Gloria Reuben who has experienced tremendous loss.

As a young child Reuben lost her father and later two of her brothers. One committed suicide and the other suffered a brain hemorrhage. She tells the story of their lives, talks about the bonds she shared with them, and the grief she went through after, in My Brothers’ Keeper: Two Brothers. Loved. And Lost. In the book she shares “intimate and private journal entries.”

She says she can’t pin point the moment she decided to tell her story but, “it happened organically,” she just decided to “be brave” and share her story with the world.

Reuben says the book isn’t just about sadness and grief, but it’s also about “hope of continuing to heal.” It’s also her way of being able to “honor” her brothers and to “open up the conversation about grief. “

Inside Her Story: A Story Of Grief And Hope was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: