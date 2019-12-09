Third Ward Residents Drop Lawsuit Against Turkey Leg Hut

The lawsuit a group of Third Ward residents levied against The Turkey Leg Hut last month has been dropped.

“We agreed to temporarily suspend, or ‘non-suit without prejudice,’ the litigation to give the Turkey Leg Hut owners one last chance to get in compliance with the law and finally become good neighbors,” Cris Feldman, the attorney for the neighbors who filed the suit said in a release. “Throughout 2019, neighbors have endured a noxious stream of smoke from the restaurant. Contrary to the manufactured ‘antigentrification’ campaign of Turkey Leg Hut activists, this legal dispute emanated purely from the public health, nuisance and regulatory issues caused by the operation of the restaurant which only moved to the area in mid-2018.”

RELATED: Turkey Leg Hut Owners Respond To Lawsuit Claiming It’s A Public Health Risk: “It’s Absurd”

A temporary restraining order had been put in place prohibiting the popular restaurant from smoking meat during certain hours of the day. TLH can’t prepare food or smoke meat from 8 p.m to 6 a.m.

“From the moment we were engaged, we suspected this was not about smoke but rather about forcing the Turkey Leg Hut out of its location,” Jane Robinson, an attorney with the Turkey Leg Hut’s legal team said in a statement. “We were not about to let that happen. We are pleased that these neighbors have elected to drop the suit quickly and proud to have had the opportunity to fight for Turkey Leg Hut.”

John Zavitsanos, the Turkey Leg Hut’s lead counsel added, “We’re pleased the plaintiffs voluntarily requested an unconditional dismissal of this unfounded lawsuit today. For the past two weeks, the plaintiffs and their attorney have publicly villainized the Turkey Leg Hut and its founders, falsely claiming the restaurant to be an illegal operation, a health hazard and a public nuisance, run by people who don’t care about the health and wellbeing of the community, and who are somehow above the laws in the City of Houston. Unfortunately, this lawsuit has damaged the good name of our clients, their reputation, and their business operations.”

The lawsuit was sent on November 20, a week before the Turkey Leg Hut’s planned Turkey Drive to give over 3,000 turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving.

“This has been an extremely challenging ordeal for our family, but we are so grateful for all the love and support we’ve received from the community,” Nakia Price, Turkey Leg Hut co-founder said. “My husband, Lynn, and I want to thank our amazing legal team, our staff, customers and the community for seeing us through the challenges of these past few weeks. We love our home here in the Third Ward and will continue to do our best to be good neighbors, bring people together, and help the community here thrive.”

RELATED: Turkey Leg Hut Owners Lynn & Nakia Price On Expansion, Overcoming Obstacles & More [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Some Third Ward Residents Have Issues With Popularity Of Turkey Leg Hut

Third Ward Residents Drop Lawsuit Against Turkey Leg Hut was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: