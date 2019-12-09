CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Whitney Houston Had ‘Never Seen Before’ Dresses Auctioned Off And No One Paid The Minimum Bid

Whitney Houston In Clarkston, MI

Source: Icon and Image / Getty

Whitney Houston may have been known for her iconic voice, but the New Jersey born singer was also known for her fashion and style. Houston had many fashionable moments that shined throughout her career including her teal Grecian gown she wore to win her first Grammy award in 1986 and the 1991 Super Bowl where she sported a white athleisure jumpsuit.

On Saturday, December 7th, Houston’s dresses were placed up for auction by GWS Auctions. Brigitte Kruse, owner of GWS Auctions, told People, “Each piece is so different. If you look at every piece, you can literally imagine Whitney wearing each piece.” The pieces include a sequined ivory high-neck jumpsuit, which Kruse stated, “I can see the sequin jumpsuit being something she wore out to lunch in with her girlfriends.” It also has a royal blue Scala dress that Kruse dreamily commented she could see “this blue gown being something that she wore to a red carpet event.”

There were additional gowns including a black and sequined dress custom made for Houston, and two other dresses with no labels. Kruse explained to People, “A lot of celebrities cut the name tags or the wardrobe tags off their clothing because they didn’t want people to use that information to sell them in a secondary market.”

Kruse believed that eight years after the star’s tragic death, that the chance to buy these beautiful gowns will be sentimental to bidders. However, on the day of the auction, it proved otherwise. The clothing was auctioned off during the GWS Auctions ‘Artifacts of Hollywood & Music’; however, none of the gowns, though they were bid on many times, did not meet the minimum bid to be sold.

The most affordable of the looks was a blue long sleeve evening gown that had a minimum bid of $850.00; however, only had 16 bids leading up to $800.00. The white sequined jumpsuit had a minimum bid of $1500.00, but had 13 bids leading up to $1400.00.

Nevertheless, Kruse commented prior to the bidding, “These are always emotional purchases.”

Nevertheless, this is not indicative of what the fashionistas dresses have gone for. In 2018, her black velvet jumpsuit she wore on her I’m Your Baby Tonight world tour sold for $32,000.00!

Beauties, what do you think? Would you have paid at least $850.00 to own a dress by Whitney Houston?

See all the dresses here.

DON’T MISS:

What We Learned About Bobbi Kristina And Whitney Houston From Bobby Brown’s Bombshell Interview

Battle Of The Divas: Aretha Franklin And Dionne Warwick Get Into It Over Whitney Houston

Bobby Brown’s Sister Swears She Didn’t Sell Whitney Houston’s Bathroom Photo To Kanye West

Houston, Whitney - Musician, Singer, Pop music, USA - performing in Oberhausen, Germany, Arena

'I Rebuke This!' Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

13 photos Launch gallery

'I Rebuke This!' Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

Continue reading ‘I Rebuke This!’ Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

'I Rebuke This!' Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

[caption id="attachment_2813362" align="alignleft" width="939"] Source: ullstein bild / Getty[/caption] Like many of us, we all love us some Whitney Houston and miss her fiercely. And now it looks like she may live on with a slew of new projects immortalizing her short life. But one has people in their feelings. According to the New York Times, ever since Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48, her estate has turned down every project they have been pitched until now. Now, they believe it's the right time to launch a tour...of her hologram singing. “Everything is about timing for me,” Pat Houston, the performer’s sister-in-law and former manager, said in an interview with the NY Times. “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.” [caption id="attachment_2972479" align="alignleft" width="885"] Source: Andrew Toth / Getty/Pat Houston[/caption] This will also include a Broadway musical, and an album of unheard material, and more, but Houston stresses that the hologram tour has “taken precedence over everything." Apparently, any future tour dates would feature Houston’s greatest hits such such as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “The Greatest Love of All” and will be accompanied by her original band and backup singers, which include her brother Gary (and Pat's husband), the NY Times noted. https://twitter.com/BASEHologram/status/1130575258887557124 Honestly, who asked for this? Now we get that Houston's family has issues that prior to Houston's death, her name had some negative conation—her past drug abuse, that infamous 2002 Diane Sawyer interview and her tumultuous marriage to Bobby Brown—but something about this is has us in our feelings. Plus, it's a little creepy. And to no one's surprise, we're not alone in our reservations. Black Twitter isn't here for this foolishness and lots to say:

Whitney Houston Had ‘Never Seen Before’ Dresses Auctioned Off And No One Paid The Minimum Bid  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

whitney houston

Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close