Watch Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant’s “Perfect” Video

Fresh off his lauded Game Changer IIalbum, Johnny Gill has released the official video to “Perfect”, featuring his New Edition groupmate, Ralph Tresvant. Watch the video in full now.

Featuring comedian Alex Thomas, the video focuses on Tresvant and Gill on the set of a video set, noticing how one woman stands out from the rest. Where all the other women look primed and ready to be part of the video, Tresvant and Gill can’t keep their eyes off one particular woman throughout.

We caught up with Johnny earlier this year discussing Game Changer and more with the “Sweet Talker”! Check the interview out here.

RELATED: Johnny Gill Is Happy For The New Millennial Support

RELATED: Johnny Gill Celebrates His 51st Birthday On The TJMS; Talks About His Dating Life, New Music

Also On Majic 102.1: