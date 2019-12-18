The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Coming January 2020!

It’s all new in 2020!

After the legendary Tom Joyner named him his successor, Rickey Smiley is bringing his morning show over to Majic 102.1! Beginning on January 6th, you can hear Miss Juicy, Gary With The Tea, Eva, Da Brat, Rickey and the entire cast right here from 5 to 9 AM!

New near, new show!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley, Willie Moore Jr. Talk About The Importance Of Being Good Fathers [WATCH]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley At The 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Of ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ Opens Up About Cancer Battle [VIDEO]

Also On Majic 102.1: