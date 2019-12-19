Trina Braxton Is A Married Woman!

There is always sunshine after the rain and after a year of so many clouds of rain no one is more deserving than Sister Circle Host and sister of the famous singing/reality TV stars The Braxton’s, Toni, Towanda, Traci and Tamar, restaurateur Trina Braxton.

If you are a fan of The Braxton Family Values you know that Trina had a heart breaking divorce from her husband of 16 years Gabe Solis. After enduring divorce Trina Braxton found love in a man she met through a friend, Von Scales. The couple got engaged when tragedy struck and her ex-husband/best friend Gabe passed away suddenly from cancer. The news of Gabe’s death was devastating for Trina.

But Trina Braxton has found sunshine in the midst of it all as she and her fiance’ Von Scales were married recently in a ceremony that flew under the radar surrounded by loving family and friends.

Congratulation Trina and Von, may your union be Blessed.

Check out some clips of the marriage of Mr. and Mrs Von Scales below

