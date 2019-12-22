Evangelical Magazine Calls for Trump’s Removal

Could it be that cracks are forming in President Trumps’s wall of defense? Mark Galli, the editor of “Christianity Today” a magazine founded by Billy Graham, wrote an editorial calling President Trump’s behavior “profoundly immoral.” He wrote, “The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration.” Galli writes further, evangelicals are playing with a “stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence,” and predicted that “the whole game will come crashing down” if they continued to ignore what Galli described as Trump’s moral failings. “It will crash down on the reputation of evangelical religion and on the world’s understanding of the gospel,” he wrote. The complete story is in The Washington Post.

