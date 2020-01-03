See The Trailer To Tyler Perry’s First Netflix Film, ‘A Fall From Grace’ [TRAILER]

The first Netflix film from Tyler Perry is coming.

A Fall From Grace, which stars Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks, Cicely Tyson and Perry himself was shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios and is the first film to be released since the October opening of the studio.

The synopsis: “Grace Waters (Fox), a longtime pillar of her Virginia community, stays composed when her ex weds his mistress and her son moves away. With convincing from her best friend Sarah (Rashad), she tries putting herself first, and a handsome stranger (Brooks) becomes her surprise second love. Yet any woman can snap, and Grace’s new husband soon ravages her life, her work and — many say — her sanity. Shuttered in a cell awaiting trial for his murder, Grace’s only hope for vindication lies with Jasmine Bryant (Webb), a public defender who has never tried a case.”

The film hits Netflix in two weeks on January 17, 2020. Watch the trailer below!

