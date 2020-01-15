A student was shot in the chest at Bellaire High School on Tuesday afternoon. The student was transported to an area hospital where they later passed away.

The high school, which serves 3,450 students and is the largest high school in HISD, typically dismisses students around 4 p.m., when the initial call of the shooting came in.

It is the first shooting at a local school since October 2019 when a student was shot and injured at Wesbury High School. HPD called that shooting an “isolated incident” and the student survived their wounds.

UPDATE: HISD says the student has died. https://t.co/ABKrdnqaMD — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 14, 2020

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking Away His Shotgun

Student Shot, Killed At Bellaire High School was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: