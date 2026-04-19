Texas Governor Clashes with Cities on Immigration Enforcement

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Governor Greg Abbott’s office has threatened to cut state funding to Houston, Dallas, and Austin if they do not change policies that limit police cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The cities risk losing around $200 million in public safety funding due to rules that prevent officers from prolonging detentions during encounters with immigration officials. Some cities are under legal scrutiny for policies that allegedly violate state law, prompting pushback from local leaders and the ACLU of Texas. The mayors of Austin and Houston have defended their policies, while Dallas remains committed to complying with state and federal laws. The situation has escalated with threats of funding cuts and lawsuits, highlighting the ongoing debate over immigration enforcement at the local level.



