Ray J Talks Urban One Honors, Reveals How He Came Up With The “Epik” Name For His Son [VIDEO]

Earlier this month, Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their second child together and his name is Epik Ray Norwood. With a new baby on board and flourishing businesses, Rickey Smiley Morning Show inquired for an update on how the baby’s name came to be, what’s he currently working on, and his involvement in the upcoming Urban One Honors airing on TV One on January 20.

In our talk, Ray J also revealed that he’s giving away thousands of dollars to his fans via CashApp on his birthday this month in honor of his new song, “Tecknowledge.” To win the cash, fans had to visit his Instagram page to download the track and do something creative over it (rap, singer, dance).

