Uncle Charlie has been in the game the game since 1974, when he formed a band with his brothers Ronnie and Robert called The Gap band, so after most would have retired at the tender age of 67 Charlie Wilson has managed to maneuver the generational gap with skipping a beat, becoming one of the most sought after concert performers selling out concert venues til date. Plus he still manages to produce chart topping music as well, cranking out award winning solo album since 1992.

So the man that introduces himself as,” his name is Charlie last name Wilson” thought, “Heaven cared enough for me to give me you” that he is dropping new romance music just in time for Valentines Day title “Forever Valentine”, and get this the track is produced by Bruno Mars.

Charlie Wilson is dropping the “Forever Valentine” official video below in the form of a live premiere in 3…2…1

Watch Charlie Wilson’s “Forever Valentine” Video was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

