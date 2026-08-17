Source:

Rare footage of a young Beyoncé speaking with Michael Jackson is making the rounds again, offering a fascinating look at the superstar years before she became a global solo icon. The footage was filmed in 2001 for an ultimately scrapped reality project produced by Jackson’s friend and associate Marc Schaffel, who reportedly filmed Jackson extensively between 2000 and 2003. In the clip, Beyoncé, then 19 and still a member of Destiny’s Child, is in the studio working on Jackson’s post-9/11 charity single “What More Can I Give.” After being told that Jackson was a fan of hers, Beyoncé appears visibly overwhelmed before eventually speaking with the King of Pop by phone and repeatedly thanking him for the opportunity.

RELATED: 10 Hit Songs Babyface Wrote for Other Artists

TRENDING: Majic Under The Stars Returns Oct 24 with Babyface and Keyshia Cole

The footage was originally intended for a reality series that never made it to air. Schaffel says the material was shot between 2000 and 2003, and the project was abandoned after Jackson’s Neverland Ranch was raided in 2003; Jackson was later acquitted of criminal charges in 2005.

Schaffel has since assembled the archival material into a potential three-part documentary project that he hopes to place with a streaming service.

For Beyoncé fans, the studio footage provides a rare snapshot of an emerging star genuinely starstruck by one of her musical heroes, while its resurfacing also shows how differently audiences can interpret decades-old behind-the-scenes moments when viewed through today’s lens.

Check out the clip below.

[WATCH] Rare Footage of Beyoncé and Michael Jackson Convo Resurfaces was originally published on theboxhouston.com