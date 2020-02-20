Yet another reason to root for the Wades.

Dwyane Wade is spilling all of his love for Gabrielle Union in a recent interview where he shares that the thing he loves most about the actress is that she is her own boss!

In other celebrity news, Blue Ivy is a boss herself.. in the music game! The daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce boasts a million followers on Spotify. Did you know that?

Lastly, Gary rounds out his tea with a big reveal from Rob Kardashian but you’ll have to watch the video above to hear that spillage!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Dwyane Wade Is Proud To Be Married Because Of This…. [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com