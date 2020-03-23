TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring Kenny Lattimore

CLOSE
Since the nationwide rollout of social distancing, many creatives have used social media as a way to promote connectivity and creativity.

Debbie Allen hosted a dance class on Instagram Live, John Legend held an Instagram Live concert, and others are sure to follow.

The TV One family wants our viewers to know that we are all in this together and TV One is right at home with you. Using existing programming and brand recognition, we are introducing Unsung Live: At Home!

Unsung Live: At Home is a spin-off of our successful Unsung Live content where celebrities will perform for a set block of time on TV One’s Instagram channel. We are dedicated to creating positive experiences through the social distancing period.

Join us TODAY! Kenny Lattimore will perform his original music and take questions starting at 4PM EST on TVOneTV’s Instagram account. Rae Holiday will kick off the stream with a short Q&A.

See you there!

Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system. Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active. This list isn’t just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!   Related: Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow

