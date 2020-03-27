Astros Legend Jimmy Wynn Dies At 78

An Astros legend passed away on Thursday.

Jimmy Wynn, who fans affectionately referred to as “The Toy Cannon” due to his powerful arm and short stature at 5’9″, played 11 of his 15 seasons in Houston and was named to the AL All-Star team in 1967.

After a career that saw him hit 291 homers, drive in 964 runs and finish with a .250 batting average, his No. 24 was retired by the Astros and in 2019, he was part of the inaugural Astros Hall of Fame class.

At the time of his passing, Wynn served as a community outreach executive with the organization.

The Astros released a statement on Wynn’s passing:

“Today, we lost a very big part of the Astros family with the passing of Jimmy Wynn. His contributions to our organization both on and off the field are too numerous to mention. As an All-Star player in the 1960’s and 70’s, Jimmy’s success on the field helped build our franchise from it’s beginnings. After his retirement, his tireless work in the community impacted thousands of young people in Houston. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on at Minute Maid Park, at the Astros Youth Academy and beyond. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Marie, daughter, Kimberly, son, James, Jr., to the other members of his family and to his many fans and admirers.”

Also On Majic 102.1: