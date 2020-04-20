CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface Do Over Is Tonight At 8PM [VIDEO]

Teddy Riley & Friends Performance - #WEEDetroit

Source: Station Provided / Radio One

The highly anticipated IG Live battle, Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface went down this past weekend.

The entertainment world has been doing a phenomenal job giving fans things to look forward to while we shelter in because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of the coronavirus the one showdown we have been waiting for after much publicity was Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface.  The original date was pushed back when it was finally revealed that Babyface himself was battling the virus.  Through the grace of God the Grammy Award singer/writer/producer came though the COVID-19 storm and was available/ready for Teddy Riley challenge last night.  Unfortunately Teddy Riley had quite a few technical difficulties.

The Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface battle that had over 401K viewers was supposed to start at 9 EST , Babyface was ready with his keyboard, a mic, in a small studio by himself armed with his cellphone.  Teddy Riley was 45 minutes late and he along with his production crew had some technical difficulties.  And has since been the talk of the weekend.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland that started the IG battles had their own after party after Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface, to explain how sometimes SH@T happens. (see video down below)

But It AIN’T OVER, The Parties Not Over ♫

BREAKING NEWS: Teddy Riley the original phenom successful producer is going to make things right with a do over, Teddy Riley announced on his Instagram page that they will make it right at 8pm tonight.

If you missed the Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface check out the video below

Oh Teddy: The Epic Babyface vs. Teddy Riley Battle Turned Into Technological Fails And Jokes

19 photos Launch gallery

Oh Teddy: The Epic Babyface vs. Teddy Riley Battle Turned Into Technological Fails And Jokes

Continue reading Oh Teddy: The Epic Babyface vs. Teddy Riley Battle Turned Into Technological Fails And Jokes

Oh Teddy: The Epic Babyface vs. Teddy Riley Battle Turned Into Technological Fails And Jokes

[caption id="attachment_3411152" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: wee feature images womens empowerment expo 2018 / CS[/caption] It was supposed to be the battle of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s Verzuz series: multi-time Grammy award winner and founder of New Jack Swing, Teddy Riley going up against 11-time Grammy award winner and arguably the greatest love song writer of all-time in Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Of course, there were a couple of hiccups along the way, including Babyface being diagnosed (and recovering) from COVID-19 but Saturday night was primetime, it was destined to be amazing. People got dressed up, poured themselves a good drink, set the mood and everything. It was set to be perfect. Did it turn out that way? Well … not exactly. As over 400,000 people tuned in across the world to check out the battle, Riley complained of sound issues, namely an echo between he and Babyface. Riley, at his soundstage with an entire crew and band, couldn’t help but notice too late that the audience of music and R&B royalty kept telling them, the echo was an issue on their end – not Babyface. At one point, Babyface went back to his Midwest roots with a little subtle shade. “It’s just me in here, by myself – you know, social distancing.” The audience and commenters were agitated with all the pauses, including Tyrese who … well, tried to say “throw in the towel” but instead said: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_JXzSnBFKP/ The battle got six songs deep before at Teddy’s request, they restarted – with the same six songs before the sound issues returned and Babyface had enough. To the point where he had to get on Instagram and made a formal announcement: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_JUrr3J9h4/ Not long after, Teddy issued his own apology: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_JfO-Cp80s/ How did the fans react? Well – some of the best hilarity we’ve gotten through this entire quarantine period. Peep for all of the comedy below. RELATED: Somehow, Toni Braxton Won The Babyface/Teddy Riley Battle RELATED: Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He &amp; His Family Were Diagnosed With COVID-19 RELATED: Teddy Riley Tells Why The Epic Instagram Battle With Babyface Has Been Pushed Back

Somehow Toni Braxton Won The Teddy Riley-Babyface Instagram Live Battle

19 photos Launch gallery

Somehow Toni Braxton Won The Teddy Riley-Babyface Instagram Live Battle

Continue reading Somehow Toni Braxton Won The Teddy Riley-Babyface Instagram Live Battle

Somehow Toni Braxton Won The Teddy Riley-Babyface Instagram Live Battle

[caption id="attachment_3807938" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Noam Galai / Getty[/caption] The world was anticipating the battle of two all-time greats: Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley. Over 400,000 people showed up on Instagram Live for this battle of the two musical giants. Some probably had on their best linen suit or Todd 1 velour jumpsuit ready to hear some of the greatest music from the 80s and 90s. What we ended up getting was an extreme fail. Riley showed up with his band, a DJ and a hype man while Babyface set the mood right in his studio. I’m not sure if Teddy Riley followed the social distancing rules but he didn’t seem to follow Verzuz founder, Producer Swizz Beatz instructions. While the sound from Babyface’s end was great, Riley’s was a complete fail and after over an hour and three songs played, Teddy’s team decided to it was best to try to fix the terrible sound. Afterward, Babyface sent a message to the fans on his Instagram page saying the battle would be postponed. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_JUrr3J9h4/   Riley followed behind him with a message of his own. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_JfO-Cp80s/ However, the real winner of this battle was Grammy-award winning singer Toni Braxton. Braxton, who got her start with Babyface and his legendary label LaFace Records held us down on Twitter. We know her allegiance may have been with Edmonds but the “Love Should’ve Brought You Home” singer tweeted out everything the world wanted to say at the time. https://twitter.com/jrbang/status/1251708993313046528 It remains to be seen if the Edmonds/Riley Battle will take place but you can check out Braxton’s hilarious commentary below. RELATED: Swizz Beatz Postpones Teddy Riley vs Babyface Battle: “We’re Taking Quality To The Next Level” RELATED: #BlackTwitter Is Picking Out Their Outfits For The Babyface & Teddy Riley R&Battle On Sunday

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface Do Over Is Tonight At 8PM [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

babyface , teddy riley

Lifestyle
Latest
Close