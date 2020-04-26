Prayers: Karen Clark Sheard Mother In-Law Passes From COVID-19

As the Lifetime’s smash hit documentary, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel , continues to trend sad news has been reported that legendary Clark sister Karen Clark Sheard’s mother in-law, Willie Mae Sheard, has passed away after her battle with COVID-19.

The 84 year old matriarch, Willie Mae Sheard, wife of national Church of God in Christ Bishop John Henry Sheard who was also in the hospital due to coronavirus in Detroit, Michigan, was hospitalized on March 23, 2020 and placed on a ventilator. According to Mrs. Sheard’s son, J. Drew Sheard, Karen Clark Sheard’s husband, she had come off the ventilator and seem to be recording well when she took a turn for the worst.

“She had come off the ventilator and was doing better, but she took a turn for the worse…” “We have absolutely, absolutely have no idea where she could have gotten it. It’s strange.”

Willie Mae Sheard is survived by her husband, sons, Elder Ethan Sheard, J. Drew Sheard (Karen Clark); grandchildren, music producer and songwriter J. Drew Sheard II; and granddaughters, Grammy Award Wining Gospel singer Kierra Sheard and Madison Sheard.

A private funeral was held for Mrs. Sheard, Friday, because of the COVID-19 pandemic there was not a public viewing.

We will be keeping the Sheard family uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at a beautiful family portrait paying tribute to her mother in-law and thank you post by Karen Clark Sheard below.

