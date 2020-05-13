African American Gun Association founder Philip Smith talks about gun safety within the African-American community. Smith speaks on creating a space for black people to become educated on gun laws and safety.

Smith discusses the importance of learning how to purchase a firearm and taking technical training. Check out Philip Smith’s point of view on what we need to know in order to protect ourselves with a firearm.

African American Gun Association Founder Speaks On Gun Safety For Black People [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

