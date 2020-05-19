Tina Knowles-Lawson Is Serving Leopard Print Cookie Lyons Vibes In This Throwback Pic

In the “Savage” remix, when Beyoncé rapped that her “Mama was a savage, n****a I got this s**t from Tina,” it’s clear that the Queen wasn’t lying.
Now, Tina Knowles-Lawson is proving her baby right. In a throwback picture of herself, circa 1992, the 66-year-old looks absolutely stunning rocking a yellow, brown and black leopard print jumpsuit, looking like one of our favorite characters from Empire.
“I am 38 on this photo!” the mother and grandmother wrote on Instagram on Monday, telling the story behind this perfect blast from the past.
“Took it on my lunch break from the salon with 6 people under the dryer with wraps, Are used to take a couple hours to dry, I still love leopard My Girls used to hate it! Yes I was Cookie Lyons before there was a Cookie Lyons. @tarajiphenson .”
I am 38 on this photo ! Took it on my lunch break from the salon with 6 people under the dryer with wraps , And used to take a couple hours to dry, i still love leopard My Girls used to hate it! Thats why i loved Cookie Lyons so much! Yes I was Cookie Lyons before there was a Cookie Lyons. With my animal prints. @tarajiphenson 😂❤️❤️🙏🏾
Of course, folks such as Naomi Campbell, Holly Robinson Peete and many others showed Ms. Tina love, including Vanessa Williams who wrote: “Woo chile you hurtin ‘em with this look! Exactly Kerry OG periodt! We see your Divine gifts all over your gifted children! Love you Ms Tina Lawson!”
Now, while being fierce is one of her strong suits, dancing is not.
“”Haaaa!!! Yeah i know they didn’t get their dance moves from me !!” she wrote in the video’s caption, attempting to be the physical embodiment of the Megan Thee Stallion and Bey song. “They got em from their daddy! its okay i still like to dance!!!!! And i got two new knees.”
But alas, she gets an “A” for effort for attempting this popular TikTok dance…I mean hey, I’ve been working on the first eight for weeks.
Take a look:
Hilarious!
From telling her corny jokes to reminding Black folks to forgo getting their hair and nails done to starting the campaign #IDIDMYPART to offer free COVID-19 tests to the resident of Houston, Tina has been keeping very busy during the quarantine. And we’re here for it!
“Why would these be the first places that open?” taking a few-seconds pause. “We need to stay at home. It’s people dying every day and Black people are dying at an alarming rate. We can do without this.”
First message was “it doesn’t affect black people “next thing we know it is more black people dying than anyone . secondly the nail salons and hair salons are open first before anything else , I’ve never heard of such a thing! Wake up and open your eyes people!!! Don’t you find it strange that those would be the first places to open ! really????????? Why Texas. And Atlanta?
You better tell em’ Mama!
