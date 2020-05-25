Toni Braxton Shows Off Slim Figure For Memorial Day

Birdman came up. Toni Braxton took to Instagram to set a Memorial Day thirst trap (she’s done this before), and a deliver PSA to safe out in these coronavirus-infused streets in the process.

Apparently, Braxton got her beach body together, but she isn’t trying to risk it all.

“MEMORIAL DAY weekend. Beaches are open & I’m beach body ready… but I’m too scared to go. It’s still COVID-19. Y’all stay safe !,” was the caption of a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini.

Where is the lie?

Last we heard, Braxton and Cash Money Records founder and rapper Bryan “Birdman” Williams are still engaged. It was looking shaking last year but the couple is back on the up and up.

And Twitter got blessed, too. But for real, stay home if you can.

