Drew Brees Has Some Choice Words For Those Kneeling in Protest and “Disrespecting the Flag”

If any of the NFL players are going to be kneeling again in protest when games start back up, don’t expect Drew Brees to support any of them.

The famed New Orleans Saints quarterback made his feelings known during an interview with Yahoo that he will NOT that type of protesting due to what he feels are those “disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

He added that when the National Anthem is heard, he pictures both of his grandfathers who had fought in World War II.

“In many cases, it brings me to tears thinking about all that’s been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the Civil Rights movements of the 60s and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point.”

Brees should have known that the kneeling protests during the anthem is to make awareness of police brutality, not to disrespect the American flag.

That misunderstanding and misinformation has been with Colin Kaepernick since he started his protests when he was still playing for the San Francisco 49ers as quarterback.  He did sit at first when he was demonstrating:

But it was former Green Beret and NFL long snapper Nate Boyer who advised Kaepernick to kneel instead of sitting to show respect for the troops. Kaepernick obliged due to the regard he has for veterans.

It has since been known that Kaepernick’s problems has been with “the over-militarization of police forces” along with abuse from officers, not the flag.

Brees, along with many others, does not seem to get it, and his remarks hit a nerve with athletes all over.

Among those who chimed in was Brees’ fellow teammate Michael Thomas.  He made no mention of the QB’s name, but still made his displeasure known.

Soon, others took to Twitter to give their expressions on Brees’ feelings.

Soon, LeBron James joined in on what’s become the #DrewBreesIsOverParty.

James even had THIS to say:

Brees soon clarified his comments to ESPN saying that he does “stand right there with” him teammates” when it comes to “fighting for racial equality and justice,” while also supporting his grandfathers and those who have and are fighting in the military.

He even took to his Instagram page to participate in #BlackoutTuesday.

Plus, he had this to say on his IG.

Click here to read more.

 

