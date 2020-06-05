CLOSE
Does This Really Surprise You? Man Who Shot Ahmaud Arbery Accused Of Dropping The 'N' Bomb

Brunswick, Georgia Community Demonstrates For Justice Surrounding Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

The Ahmaud Arbery case has been full of twits, turns and somewhat surprises since the video of his murder was leaked going viral.  The first surprise, the persons responsible for hunting Ahmaud Arbery down was walking around with no charges until May after killing him in February.  Somewhat of a surprise the man who recorded the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who said he didn’t have anything to do with it, but he did.  The owner of the home that they allegedly thought he stole from said he never said Arbery stole anything.  As a matter of fact this whole case is riddled with a bunch of surprises…except for one.

Yesterday while most of the world had their attentions turned towards the first of memorial service for George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer that sparked protest around the world,  the 3 men in Georgia that hunted down Ahmaud Arbery had their first day in court.

To no surprise they believe that they did nothing wrong, but the biggest no surprise came from the testimony of  GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard Dial when he testified that William Bryan (the man who recorded the killing) told police Travis McMichael (the man who fired the shotgun) said “f***ing n***er”.

Take a look at the video below

