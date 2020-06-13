CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee To Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

US-POLITICS-RACE-POLICE-HEARING

Source: GREG NASH / Getty

Paul Wall is teaming up with Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee for a “For The People” COVID-19 testing site on Saturday (June 13). The site will be located at 3000 Jensen Dr and testing will take place from 10 AM to 5PM.

Joining Paul and the Jackson-Lee are Rap-A-Lot founder J Prince, Ronda Prince, Pretty Girls Rock, the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation & many others.  There is no cost to be tested and no pre-registration is needed.

“If you’ve been protesting and marching for justice, come and get tested,” Jackson Lee said.

View this post on Instagram

See u tomorrow. Come get tested #covid19

A post shared by Paul Wall The Po Up Poet (@paulwallbaby) on

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates &amp; Info

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee To Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee , coronavirus

Also On Majic 102.1:
Lifestyle
Latest
US-POLITICS-RACE-POLICE-HEARING
Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee To Host Free COVID-19 Testing…
 5 hours ago
06.13.20
Close