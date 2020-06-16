CLOSE
Rayshard Brooks 911 Call Has Been Released

Source: @KristenClarkeJD / Twitter

Atlanta was literally burning on Saturday after police shot Rayshard Brooks in the back in an incident that started with Brooks falling asleep in the Wendy’s drive-thru line in Atlanta.

Someone called 911 about Brooks being asleep in the Wendy’s drive-thru line that proceeded police coming to the Wendy’s and having a 30 minute conversation with Brooks that went left resulting in a struggle that ended with Rayshard Brooks fleeing and police shooting him in the back.

The Atlanta police officer was fired immediately and the police chief quit no long after.

Last night Atlanta police released the 911 call that unknowingly and unfortunately put the death of Rayshard Brooks in motion.

Take a listen below.

Source: Radio One Digital

