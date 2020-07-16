Three Philly Women Arrested For Attacking An Spirit Airlines Employee

Video has surfaced of an altercation at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Three women from Philly are being accused of attacking a Spirit Airlines employee on there way back from Florida. Eyewitnesses say that the fight occurred due to the baggage fee charge at the gate. They CLEARLY did not want to pay that fee. The three Philly Girls had to pay an extra $30 dollars since they did not check-in online.
The fighting started off with throwing shoes at the employee and then they took it to another level.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpayne ______________ #Wayment, what in the Spirit Airlines is going on hea?! 😩 #Roommates 3 women from Philadelphia have been arrested in connection to their involvement of an attack on a #SpiritAirlines employee in Ft.Lauderdale! ______________ It seems Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance inside Ft.Laurderdale-Hollywood International Airport. As you can see from the video, the rowdy bunch started turning up outside of a gate before things took a hard left! __________ We spoke to a witness at the scene and he claims the reason the women turned up was because they were going to be charged a baggage fee at the gate. Apparently it was $65 to check your bag at the gate vs. $35 if completed online. The women reportedly weren't having it so they— click the link in the bio to see the full video! (Via: @som3bodydaddy)
Broward Sheriff responded to a disturbance inside the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
More news to come as the story develops.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go
Saudia Shuler Was Feelin' Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding
Saudia Shuler Was Feelin' Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding
1.1 of 30
2.2 of 30
3.3 of 30
4.4 of 30
5.5 of 30
6.6 of 30
7.7 of 30
8.8 of 30
9.9 of 30
10.10 of 30
11.11 of 30
12.12 of 30
13.13 of 30
14.14 of 30
15.15 of 30
16.16 of 30
17.17 of 30
18.18 of 30
19.19 of 30
20.20 of 30
21.21 of 30
22.22 of 30
23.23 of 30
24.24 of 30
25.25 of 30
26.26 of 30
27.27 of 30
28.28 of 30
29.29 of 30
Three Philly Women Arrested For Attacking An Spirit Airlines Employee was originally published on rnbphilly.com